Suspect wanted for smashing car windows, swinging bat at people outside cinema in NH

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man accused of smashing car windows and swinging a bat at people outside of a movie theater in Pelham, New Hampshire on Tuesday night.

Officers responding to Chunky’s Cinema on Route 38 just before 8:30 p.m. learned that a man in his late 40s or early 50s had been breaking into cars in the parking lot, Pelham police said.

The suspect allegedly tried to get into a female’s car in an attempt to flee the area but was unsuccessful.

Amanda Silvacosgrove, assistant general manager of Chunky’s, says her employees confronted the man as they were getting ready to leave for the night.

“That’s when they saw the gentleman and decided to take matters into their own hands and try and get him,” she said.

The suspect then allegedly grabbed a bat and started swinging it at the workers.

“This is the first incident that we’ve had like this at Chunky’s,” Silvacosgrove said. “It’s obviously very scary and, like I said, our staff did very well.”

Once he heard that the police were being called, the suspect took off on foot across Route 38 toward Old Bridge Street, police said.

A Salem police K-9 tracked the suspect’s scent before losing it.

Police believe the man was possibly picked up and may have left the area.

Residents are asked to keep their doors locked as officers search for the suspect.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the rear passenger side windows had been smashed and items from inside were stolen, according to police.

Lowell and Dracut, Massachusetts, along with Salem, New Hampshire, all reported similar thefts Tuesday evening.

Pelham police say the suspect in their case fits the same description as the suspect from the Lowell car break-ins.

All car break-ins took place on Route 38.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pelham Police Anne Perriello, (603) 635-2411.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)