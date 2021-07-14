ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a 76-year-old New Hampshire man who is wanted on a child sex abuse images charge after a mother reported he appeared to have rubbed her 5-year-old daughter’s back in Rochester on Monday.

During an active investigation into a child sex abuse images case, Paul Patsalis, of Rochester, New Hampshire, was seen at Rochester Commons talking to a young girl while holding her stuffed animal, according to Rochester police.

The mother of the young girl told police that she witnessed Patsalsis touching or rubbing her back.

He was confronted and left the area in a black Volkswagen Passat, police said.

He is wanted on charges of possession of child sex abuse images and simple assault.

Police added that they are concerned Patsalsis may put other children in danger.

He is described as a white male, standing about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with an average build, gray hair, and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Patsalis’ whereabouts is asked to contact Rochester police at 603-330-7128.

