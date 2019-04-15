Police looking for suspect who ran away from Worcester hit-and-run crash

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Police are searching for a woman who crashed into a parked car in Worcester late Sunday night and ran away from the scene.

Officers responding to the crash on Main Street about 11:45 p.m. determined that the driver of a silver sedan hit a parked car with such force that it pushed the car up into the air. She then fled the scene on foot.

Surveillance video captured the wild crash, which shows the silver car slam into the back of the parked vehicle. A short time later, the woman hops out, appears to check the damage, then takes off running.

The owner of the black sedan was thankfully not in her vehicle when the crash occurred.

In fact, she had no idea it had even happened until she saw the damage Monday morning

The car had no back bumper, several scratches on the front and was no longer drivable.

“No one left a note, no message, nothing,” the owner said. “So I am really left clueless as to what could have happened.”

She was just two months away from paying it off.

Now, the owner of the black sedan is hoping the suspect will come forward and claim responsibility.

“I hope you’re OK but at the end of the day, I hope you’re a good person and come forward,” she said.

Officers searched the area for a suspect to no avail.

Anyone with information is asked to call Worcester police.

