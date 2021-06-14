CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges after he confronted and threatened another person with a two-foot machete, an incident that brought traffic on Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge to halt on Friday morning, police said.

Corey Lydon, 44, of Cambridge was arrested on charges including disorderly conduct while carrying a dangerous weapon and assault by means of a dangerous weapon, according to the Cambridge Police Department.

Police say Lydon “recklessly” stopped traffic on the busy roadway before 10 a.m. to confront someone who was across the street. Lydon then allegedly began to scream as he approached the victim in a “physically threating manner” with his hand on the handle of the manchette.

Officers were ultimately able to apprehend Lydon before the encounter escalated.

There were no reported injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)