Police: Man arrested, ‘armed and dangerous’ woman sought after Marshfield kidnapping

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested and a woman is still being sought in connection with a violent kidnapping in Marshfield on Friday during which a victim jumped from a moving vehicle after being struck with a gun, police said.

Officers responding to a 911 call reporting that a man had just jumped out of a moving vehicle on Pine Street learned that the victim had just voluntarily gotten into the backseat of a white SUV, where he was pummeled by a gun-wielding man and ordered to hand over money, according to the Marshfield Police Department.

The passenger, Brian Barros, 52, of Harwich, allegedly struck the victim in the head and mouth with a handgun before grabbing his throat and strangling him.

The driver, 34-year-old Briana Raponi, who was said to be known to the victim, allegedly joined Barros in threatening to kill the man, in addition to urging him to give them money.

Police say the victim was able to jump from the moving vehicle and escape into the woods as he yelled “don’t shoot me.”

Barros and Raponi then fled the area.

The victim was able to identify Barros from a photo array and arrest warrants were issued for Barros and Raponi.

Barros was arrested early Sunday morning and arraigned Monday in Plymouth District Court. He is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

Raponi, who is described as armed and dangerousness, remains at large.

Barros and Raponi and facing charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation or suffocation, armed robbery, armed kidnapping, threatening to commit murder, conspiracy, and use of a vehicle during a felony.

Anyone with information on Raponi’s whereabouts is asked to call Marshfield police at 781-834-6655.

