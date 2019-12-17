Police: Man asked juveniles for photos of their bare feet, purchased their worn socks

(WHDH) — A man is facing criminal charges after police say he asked juveniles for photos of their bare feet and purchased their used socks for the purpose of sexual gratification.

Christopher Lee Minnier, 37, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was arrested earlier this month on charges including three counts of corruption of minors, the Manheim Township Police Department announced Tuesday.

Minnier contacted three juveniles on various social media applications and asked them to send him photographs of their bare feet, police said. He then allegedly met two of the juveniles in an area park and purchased their used socks.

Messages exchanged between Minnier and the juveniles were sexual in nature, according to police. He is said to have asked the third juvenile for a photograph “below the shoulders and above the knees,” in addition to asking to purchase his worn socks.

Police say Minnier was aware that all of the juveniles were under the age of 18 and that he committed the alleged crimes for the purpose of sexual gratification.

Minnier is slated to appear in court on Dec. 27.

