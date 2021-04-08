Police: Man bites officer during arrest in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old Worcester man is facing assault charges after allegedly biting a police officer during his arrest Thursday.

Paulino Crisostomo allegedly bit an officer responding to complaints of illegal off-road vehicle violations on Beacon Street shortly before 3 p.m., according to a release issued by police.

Police said they followed Crisostomo who was with another man, identified as 27-year-old Amaury Pichardo, while they road their unmarked bikes in the area.

Crisostomo took off when officers approached but was soon tackled to the ground.

It was there, police said he sank his teeth into the chest and arm of one of the officers who was transported to a hospital for treatment.

He was able to escape custody for a brief time again before being subdued.

Officers found a knife and several rounds of 9mm ammunition in Crisostomo’s fanny pack and a “significant amount” of what appeared to be fentanyl stashed in plastic bags, according to police. They said the dirt bike he was riding was reported stolen in 2018.

He will face a number of charges including, receiving stolen property, drug trafficking and assault and battery on a police officer.

Pichardo was placed under arrest after a brief struggle and is facing charges for unlicensed operation, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

