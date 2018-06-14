BOSTON (WHDH) - A Pennsylvania man with a revoked license to carry was ordered held on $50,000 bail Thursday after a police investigation revealed he had a loaded gun, five large-capacity magazines, a Kevlar ballistic vest, nearly 100 rounds of ammunition, tactical style gloves, and a ski mask in a duffel bag at South Station, officials said.

A security guard at the St. Francis House on Boylston Street called police around noon to report that Robert Goodson, 23, of Etna, Penn., had just tried to enter the facility with a loaded firearm in his waistband and a box of ammunition in a duffel bag, police said. After the man provided the security guard with a Pennsylvania license to carry, he was informed that guns weren’t allowed inside.

Based on information provided by the security guard, Boston police determined that Goodson’s license to carry had recently been revoked.

Police say the security guard called back when Goodson returned to the facility about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday but said he wasn’t armed or in possession of the bag.

Following an hours-long investigation involving transit police, officers found Goodson’s duffel bag at a baggage storage desk at the South Station bus terminal.

Inside they found a Glock 23 semi-automatic firearm, five large-capacity magazines — three of which were fully loaded — nearly 100 rounds of ammunition, a black Kevlar ballistic vest, a black neoprene ski mask, and black leather tactical style gloves, according to police.

Goodson pleaded not guilty Thursday and was ordered held on $50,000 bail.

Prosecutors say his license to carry in Pennsylvania was revoked last week following an involuntary commitment for mental health treatment.

His defense attorney said Goodson came to Boston “looking for work, not for trouble.”

