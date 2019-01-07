Police: Man dies when car crashes onto railroad tracks

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man who crashed his car on the train tracks in Providence has died.

Police say the car was speeding at about 4:30 a.m. Monday when it crashed through a fence and went flying through the air, landing on its roof on the tracks.

The driver was identified as 52-year-old Amado Fuentes, of Cranston. No one else was in the car.

A crane was brought in to remove the vehicle from the tracks.

The crash caused train delays during the morning commute.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

