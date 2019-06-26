Police: Man fatally shot at Providence auto body shop

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police say a man has been shot to death while waiting for a car to get fixed at a Rhode Island auto body shop.

Providence police Maj. David Lapatin says the man was at LaTour Auto Body when he was shot at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was identified Wednesday as 36-year-old Freddy Tola, of Providence.

Lapatin says it appears Tola was targeted by a shooter who was waiting outside the business.

Police do not think the public is at risk.

Tola’s mother tells WJAR-TV that the car was registered in her name and her son leaves behind two teenage children.

Witnesses are being interviewed and there was no word on any arrests.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)