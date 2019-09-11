Police: Man raped 6 teen girls after using social media to lure them to his home

(WHDH) — Police are searching for a 19-year-old man who allegedly raped six teenage girls who he lured to his home.

Dominic Yocco, of Missouri, is wanted on four counts of first-degree rape, two counts of third-degree assault, two counts of second-degree rape, and one count of first-degree statutory rape, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

Between November 2016 and July 2018, Yocco allegedly lured the girls to his home using Snapchat and other social media apps, KMOV-TV reported.

A 16-year-old victim told police that Yocco held her down, slapped her, and raped her on two separate occasions, according to a probable cause statement. Yocco was allegedly armed with a firearm at the time of the alleged encounters.

The statement also indicates a 14-year-old victim told police that Yocco had sex with her when she was unconscious and that he hit and pinched her.

A 13-year-old victim and a 15-year-old victim also allege that Yocco had sex with them when they were unconscious.

Two separate 15-year-old victims claim Yocco had sex with them without their consent.

Police say Yocco is not currently in custody. They have been reportedly searching for him since July.

Charges were recently issued after detectives presented their case to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

The St. Louis County Police Department is urging anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Yocco to call detectives at 314-615-5400.

