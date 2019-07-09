Police: Man sent Hallmark cards containing threats to shoot minorities moving into his neighborhood

(WHDH) — A man who allegedly sent Hallmark cards containing threats to shoot minorities moving into his neighborhood is facing felony hate crime charges after a search of his home yielded a massive stash of weapons and ammunition, authorities said.

San Luis Obispo detectives executed a search warrant at the California home of 62-year-old Richard Orcutt last week after they learned he had sent Hallmark cards depicting the American flag to property management companies, property owners, and renters that contained threatening language to shoot people of minority descent, according to the police department.

During the search of his residence, police say detectives found and seized several handguns, rifles, shotguns, and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

The cards in which Orcutt allegedly sent had no return name or address.

Orcutt was taken into custody without incident.

He is facing charges including criminal threatening and threatening to commit a hate crime.

An investigation is ongoing.

