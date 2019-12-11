Police: Man struck, killed trying to cross highway

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A 30-year-old man who was walking on a Rhode Island interstate highway early Wednesday was struck and killed by a vehicle, state police said.

The Providence man was struck trying to cross Interstate 95 north in Providence just after 2 a.m., Lt. Erik Jones said.

Police had been contacted shortly before the man was struck about a pedestrian trying to cross the highway, he said.

The driver of the car that struck the pedestrian stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution but has been discharged.

No names were released and the death remains under investigation.

