BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges after fatally striking a pedestrian in a vehicle he carjacked after a crash in Boston on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the 1600 block of Blue Hill Avenue around 2 p.m. found a woman injured and pronounced her dead at the scene, according to Boston police. Her name has not been released.

A preliminary investigation suggests a man who was involved in a crash at Woodhaven and Blue Hill Avenue had carjacked another vehicle and then hit the woman while fleeing the scene.

Several vehicles and an MBTA bus were also struck.

The driver of the vehicle is in police custody. His name has not been released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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