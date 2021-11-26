BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of firing a gun in Brockton early Friday morning was taken into custody after barricading himself in an apartment, police said.

Officers responding to calls from residents as well as a ShotSpotter alert on Davids Street shortly before 1:30 a.m. discovered at least one vehicle sustained damage from gunfire, according to Brockton police.

There were no reported injuries

Authorities discovered that the suspect, whose name has not been released, was barricaded inside an apartment on the street, police said.

A crisis negotiator was called to the scene and communicated with the suspect, who then exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident, police added.

Members of the Brockton Police Special Reaction Team executed a search warrant on the apartment and reportedly seized a Glock firearm, a long rifle, two high capacity ammunition magazines, assorted ammunition, and crack cocaine.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brockton Police Detective Bureau at 508-941-0234.

