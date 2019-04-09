Police: Massive Quincy drug bust yields 2 kilos of cocaine, 50 pounds of pot

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive drug bust in Quincy resulted in two arrests and the seizure of more than 50 pounds of marijuana, more than 2,000 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of methamphetamine and an illegal firearm, officials said.

After witnessing what appeared to be a drug transaction at an apartment on Quarry Street on Monday, members of the Quincy Police Drug Control Unit initiated a motor vehicle stop of Robert Cooley, 35, and Jeffrey Wilson, 35, during which they recovered 8 grams of cocaine, according to Quincy police.

After placing Cooley and Wilson under arrest, a search warrant was executed at the apartment, resulting in the seizure of a loaded .22-caliber Erma AA handgun, 38 rounds of .22-caliber ammunition, more than 50 pounds of marijuana worth about $100,000, more than 2,000 grams of cocaine worth about $200,000, 505 THC cartridges worth $25,000, 20 grams of methamphetamine worth about $2,000, and approximately $30,000 in cash.

Wilson, of Roxbury, was arrested on charges of possessing a Class B substance with intent to distribute, impeding a police investigation, and conspiracy to violate the controlled substances act.

Cooley, of Quincy, was arrested on charges of possessing a Class B substance with intent to distribute, conspiracy to violate the controlled substances act, trafficking in cocaine 200 grams, trafficking marijuana, trafficking methamphetamine, unlicensed possession of a firearm, possessing a firearm in the commission of a felony, possessing an unsecured firearm, illegally possessing ammunition, and possessing a Class C substance with intent to distribute.

Both are expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Quincy District Court.

