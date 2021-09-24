BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 40-year-old Middleboro man is facing a criminal charge after police say he attacked a Keolis conductor on Wednesday after he was asked to wear a mask on the train.

Transit police officers responding to a report of a male passenger who assaulted a conductor at the Braintree MBTA Commuter Rail Station around 5:20 p.m. arrested Daniel Libby, according to transit police.

The victim told police Libby shoved them and used his shoulder to force his way into the train.

Libby was arrested on a charge of assault and battery on a public official.

No additional information was immediately available.

