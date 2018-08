ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A child who was reported missing in Andover Sunday morning has been found safe, police said.

An 11-year-old boy went missing around 9 a.m. before officers tracked him down at a store in Lawrence shortly before 12 p.m.

Missing boy found: Zaid was located at a store in Lawrence unharmed. Thank you to all who helped in his search and called in with information. — Andover Police (@AndoverMassPD) August 19, 2018

The boy had been seen walking along North Street before he disappeared.

No additional details were available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)