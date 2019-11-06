Police: Mom called 911 to confess to drowning 2-year-old daughter in bathtub

(WHDH) — The mother of a 2-year-old girl was arrested over the weekend on a murder charge after police say she called 911 to confess to drowning her daughter in a bathtub.

The Gilroy Police Department in California received a 911 call on Sunday around 11:30 a.m. from a woman who stated she had drowned her young daughter in her bathtub, authorities said in a news release.

Officers responding to the home on Westwood Drive found the lifeless girl in a bathtub filled with water, according to police. She was taken to Saint Louise Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The girl’s mother, 35-year-old Marcie Montelongo, was later apprehended at a nearby intersection. She allegedly told officers that she had just killed her daughter.

Montelongo was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for murder. She is being held without bail pending arraignment on Wednesday.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gilroy Police Department Detective Chris Silva at 408-846-0335.

