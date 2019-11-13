Police: Mom, daughter arrested at airport after more than 60 pounds of pot found in luggage

(WHDH) — A mother and daughter are facing felony drug charges after police say they were busted last week after arriving at the airport with more than 60 pounds of marijuana stuffed in their luggage.

Bridget Deque Wilkins, 41, and her daughter, 22-year-old Victoria Denee Wilkins, both of Los Angeles, were arrested at Dallas Love Field on Thursday morning, according to an affidavit obtained by the Dallas Morning News.

A detective and a drug-sniffing dog working at the airport smelled marijuana coming from a bag that was taken off a Southwest flight from Los Angeles to Dallas, the news outlet reported.

The detective reportedly seized three bags that had been checked by the women and later found them at a baggage office complaining about their missing belongings.

Bridget Wilkins, who had a Los Angeles Police Department logo on her backpack, allegedly admitted that they transporting marijuana in their luggage. Police wrote in the affidavit that drug smugglers often “display law enforcement emblems” in an attempt to go undetected.

Police say officers seized 27 bags of marijuana from Bridget Wilkins’ luggage, all of which had been double-bagged, vacuum-sealed, wrapped in clothing, and stuffed inside a larger bag. Her daughter reportedly had 36 identical bundles of pot.

Both women were booked into the Dallas County Jail. They have since been released on $5,000 bond.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)