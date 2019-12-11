Police: More than 2 kilos of fentanyl seized in Worcester drug bust

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man is facing drug trafficking charges after police say they seized more than two kilos of fentanyl while executing a search warrant at his apartment.

Jonly Dominguez, 33, was ordered held on $100,000 cash bail following his arraignment Tuesday in Worcester Central District Court on charges of trafficking in a Class A controlled substance, distributing a Class A controlled substance, and conspiracy to violate drug laws, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

Officers executing a search warrant at Dominguez’s home Tuesday allegedly found 2,200 grams of fentanyl, drug distribution tools, and about $2,500 in cash.

Dominguez also had an outstanding warrant out of Worcester Superior Court.

In a statement, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said, “This is a good example of the detectives assigned to my office working with the Worcester Police Department to get a large amount of a dangerous drug off the street.”

Mass. State Police Superintendent Col. Christopher Mason said, “The battle against drug traffickers is one we fight daily, hand in hand with our partners in prosecutors’ offices, such as District Attorney Early, the impacted community, and local police departments. The arrest of Jonly Dominguez and the seizure of more than two kilograms of deadly fentanyl is a great example of that.”

Dominguez is due back in court Jan. 9.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)