Police: More than 2 pounds of meth found at Lawrence home, driving instruction school

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing drug trafficking charges after police found more than two pounds of methamphetamine at his Lawrence home and North Andover driving instruction school, officials said.

New Hampshire and Massachusetts state police investigated Michael Larocque, 56, for two months and bought drugs at his house on Colonial Road and at the North Andover Auto School, which Larocque owns, officials said. Police searched both locations on warrants Friday.

Police allegedly found two pounds of methamphetamine at Laroque’s house and 400 grams of the drug at the auto school, as well as vials of an unknown liquid and $12,000 in cash, officials said.

Staff and former students say that the driving school serves a large number of high schoolers.

“I was shocked it was nothing I thought could have happened or would have thought was happening,” Harrison Chase who attended the driving school said. “I had a very positive experience with the driving school and the one thing that concerns me is everyone going through the process of the auto school here.”

Larocque was charged on two counts of trafficking methamphetamine more than 200 grams. He was arraigned Monday and held on $250,000 cash bail and ordered to surrender his passport.

Parents around the Merrimack Valley looking for details after auto school owner in North Andover was busted on drug charges…now questions about who he was dealing to #7news pic.twitter.com/Q2pqmFMuy0 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) September 21, 2020

