Police: NH burglary suspect shattered CVS window with large rock

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire, man is facing criminal charges after police say he shattered the window of a CVS with a large rock early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a burglar alarm at the CVS at 271 Mammoth Road around 1 a.m. found shards of glass scattered on the ground and 55-year-old Maurice Belmore trying to slip out the back door of the store with a bag in his hand, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Belmore was arrested on charges including burglary and criminal mischief.

He is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Hillsborough Superior Court.

