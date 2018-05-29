Police: NH couple sold heroin to undercover officers with child nearby

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A Merrimack, New Hampshire, couple is facing drug charges after authorities say they sold heroin on several occasions to undercover officers at their home while a young child was nearby.

Shane Masci, 43, and Lois Masci, 51, were arrested and arraigned earlier this month. They were ordered held on $25,000 and $10,000 respectively.

In April, the Merrimack Police Department learned the couple was involved in selling heroin and set up surveillance outside their home at 246 Daniel Webster Highway, police said.

During the course of the investigation, police said undercover officers were able to conduct four controlled buys of heroin from the couple. A child, about 10 years of age, was said to be present during one of the buys.

Officers observed Lois making furtive movements during her booking process and developed probable cause to believe she was concealing drugs inside her person, police said.

A doctor found six plastic baggies with heroin and fentanyl inside Lois’ person, a plastic baggie with loose heroin and fentanyl, and a baggy used for packaging, according to police. She also allegedly swallowed six bags of heroin.

Shane is charged with four counts of selling narcotics and endangering the welfare of a child. Lois is charged with conspiring to distribute a controlled drug and falsifying evidence.

Lois may face additional charges for carrying drugs inside of her person.

