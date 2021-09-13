MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say he put his infant daughter in a clothes dryer and turned it on.

Michael Higgins, 34, of Manchester, was arrested Sunday on charges including reckless conduct, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal threatening, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a domestic incident at a home at 444 Kimball St. learned that Higgins had been arguing with a woman in an incident that did not get physical, police said.

While officers were at the home, police say the woman stated that Higgins had placed their infant daughter in a dryer on Sept. 8 and turned on the machine.

The mother was able to quickly intervene and remove the baby from the machine, according to police. The baby did not appear to be injured.

An investigation remains ongoing,

