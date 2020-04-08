MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman is facing charges after a man was allegedly stabbed in the neck and had money stolen from him in Manchester early Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at 82 West Brook St. around 2:30 a.m. spoke with a victim who said he had gone to an apartment in the building, got into an argument with a few people, and a woman known to him stabbed him in the neck, according to Manchester police.

The victim also reported that he had been robbed of cash.

Officers spoke with 45-year-old Kristie Chapman, of Manchester, at the apartment building and arrested her in connection with the stabbing.

She is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Hillsborough Superior Court — North on charges of first-degree assault and armed robbery.

