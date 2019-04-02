Police: NH woman was using phone while driving with baby goat on lap

MARLBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Marlborough, New Hampshire, say they stopped a woman who was using her phone while driving with a baby goat on her lap on Monday.

An officer on a patrol in the area of Main Street learned the woman was driving without a valid license, according to the Marlborough Police Department.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was said to be using her cellphone and holding a baby goat at the time of the traffic stop.

“I wish this was another April Fool’s joke baaaht it’s not,” the department said in a Facebook post. “Please don’t drive distracted.”

Police did not share any additional information.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)