REHOBOTH, Mass. (WHDH) – Rehoboth police have arrested a Norwood man for allegedly operating under the influence Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say they received a 911 call about an erratic driver on Route 44, Winthrop Street, at approximately 2:45 p.m. Police say the caller told them the blue pickup truck was swerving all over the road and driving in the oncoming travel lane.

Officers tried to stop the pickup truck near 503 Winthrop Street, but the suspect didn’t stop and continued driving all over the road, police said. Authorities successfully stopped the suspect less than a mile down the road.

Police searched the suspect’s truck and found several bottles of alcohol, marijuana, Subocoxe, and heroin, according to a release from police.

The driver, later identified as 32-year-old Kevin W. O’Connell, was arrested.

O’Connell was charged with the following: Operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor, operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs, operating a motor vehicle as to endanger lives and safety, failure to stop for a police officer, possession of a Class A drug, and possession of a Class E drug.

O’Connell was released on cash bail and is expected to be arraigned in Taunton District Court on Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)