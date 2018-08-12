BURLINGTON, Mass. (WHDH) – Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a police cruiser in Burlington Sunday night that left two people hospitalized.

A preliminary investigation determined a 31-year-old Boston woman driving a sedan southbound crossed into the northbound travel lane of Route 3A and struck a Burlington police SUV, according to police.

The sedan continued on after the crash, went off of the road, and struck a building.

The officer and woman, whose names were not released, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The commercial building that the woman struck sustained damage and will be inspected by town officials.

Officials closed Route 3A to investigate the crash and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

