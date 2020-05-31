Police officer, protester exchange fist bumps in Boston during clash

BOSTON (WHDH) - One police officer and protester connected with each other during a showdown in Boston Sunday.

After a large march involving thousands of peaceful protesters at the State House, some protesters and police clashed, with protesters throwing bottles at police and smashing several cruisers and officers using tear gas on protesters.

Many protesters tried to help others recover lost items and leave the area. One protester named Elian checked on an officer to make sure he was all right, and exchanged a fist bump with him.

A moment of humanity out here. This young man, Elian, approached the officer to make sure he's alright. The officer comforted him back saying "things are gonna be okay." @7News pic.twitter.com/lKHuKhTUMI — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) June 1, 2020

