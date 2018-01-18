Police officers and firefighters take disabled man sledding for first time in OH

CANAL FULTON, OH (WHDH) — Police officers and firefighters in Canal Fulton, OH took a disabled man sledding for the first time.

Patrick O’Brien said he waited 30-years for the experience he had on Wednesday.

Growing up, O’Brien said he watched his brothers and friends go sledding, but he never could.

On Wednesday, town officials worked with Echoing Connections, an organization that helps people with disabilities, make O’Brien’s wish come true.

“It feels like I have wings,” he said.

The local officials said they were able to raise the $800 needed for the adaptable sled within hours thanks to the community. They also took a few other disabled residents sledding.

The police officers and firefighters said this will be an annual event.

Today the safety forces in both Canal Fulton and Lawrence Township celebrated the abilities of… https://t.co/3qCObNcesK — Canal Fulton Police (@CFPD1) January 17, 2018

