Police: Pantsless sex offender cut off ankle monitor, tried to crawl through couple’s pet door

(WHDH) — A pantsless sex offender was arrested last week after he allegedly cut off his ankle monitor and tried to crawl through a couple’s pet door, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a possible prowler in a neighborhood in Fairfield, California, on the evening of Jan. 8 encountered 48-year-old Leroy Vance, who was taking his pants off and attempting to crawl through a pet door at a home on Sycamore Drive, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

When Vance spotted the officers, he allegedly fled, jumping over fences in the neighborhood in an attempt to evade capture.

He was later tracked down and found to be in possession of crystal meth, police said. His court-mandated ankle monitor was also missing.

Vance, who was on parole for a drug sales offense, was said to be wanted for violating his terms of release.

He was booked into the Solano County Jail for violation of his parole, possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass, and resisting arrest.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)