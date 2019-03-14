Police: Pedestrian struck by truck on I-293 in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A person has been struck by a truck on I-293 in New Hampshire near Manchester, state police say.

The incident happened between Exit 5 and Exit 6 on I-293 northbound. State police and emergency crews are on the scene.

Officials say delays are expected on the roadway as crews respond to the scene.

There is no immediate word on injuries or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest information.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)