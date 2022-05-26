BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was hospitalized after they were shot in broad daylight near the Boston Common Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near the intersection of Winter and Tremont Street for reports of a person shot around 4 p.m., according to police.

Upon their arrival, they found the victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The Common was filled with people enjoying the nice weather and thankfully no one else was hurt.

Red Line service was briefly delayed because the shooting happened so close to the Park Street station.

Investigators cleared the scene in about an hour but have not released any details on the shooter.

