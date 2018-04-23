Police question 9, arrest 2 in connection to carjacking

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP/WHDH) — Cranston police are continuing an investigation into a carjacking that recently occurred in Boston by questioning nine people.

Police noticed an SUV matching the description provided by the Boston Police Department parked in Cranston Monday morning in violation of a city parking ordinance. WPRI-TV reports. Nine people are being questioned in relation to the Friday night carjacking.

Police say they ran the vehicle’s license plate and saw it had been stolen. They believe it was involved in another pursuit in Pawtucket on Monday at 2 a.m.

Attleboro police pursued the vehicle before it crashed on I-95 near the exit 3 ramp. Authorities arrested Chepial Sanchez, 40, and Ignacio Duran, 41, both of Lawrence, Massachusetts, in connection with the theft, officials said.

It’s believed a third suspect fled the area in a red Ford E-350 van. The individual remains at large.

Investigators recovered $12,000 in stolen cigarettes and about $1,000 in coins and crash from the trunk of the crashed vehicle, officials said. The items have since been returned to State Line Lottery in South Attleboro, where a burglar alarm had been activated around 4 a.m.

Both men are being held at the Rhode Island Department of Corrections. They will be returned to Massachusetts at a later time. They face multiple criminal charges.

