Police: Razor blade-wielding attempted carjacking suspect arrested in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police arrested a suspect who they say threatened a man with razor blade during an attempted carjacking on Thursday, officials said.

Officers working a paid detail in the area of High and Summer streets just before 10 p.m. were approached by a man who said someone had attempted to carjack him, according to police.

The victim told officers that he found the suspect inside of his car who then stole his cellphone, according to police. He then chased the victim throughout the area with a razor blade, police said.

Officers went to search for the suspect who began walking towards them with a razor blade in his hand, refusing to put it down, officials said.

The suspect, a 26-year-old from New Jersey, began screaming at the officers telling them to shoot him, according to police. He then charged toward an officer but was taken to the ground by a colleague at the scene, police said.

The razor blade was confiscated and he was taken into custody, officials said.

He was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court for assault by means of a dangerous weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle, and breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, according to police.

