Police: Repeat drunken driver crashed several times before hitting NH restaurant

STEWARTSTOWN, N.H. (WHDH) — A Vermont man is facing drunken driving charges after officials say he drove on the sidewalk, crossed into oncoming traffic four different times, and got a struck by another car before crashing into the back of a restaurant in Stewartstown, New Hampshire, last week.

Jason Morabito, 31, is slated to be arraigned in Colebrook District Court later this month on a charge of driving while intoxicated, second offense, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Troopers responding to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Main Street on the evening of June 11 found a blue Ford F-150 resting against the back of Spa Restaurant.

Witnesses told police that Morabito crossed the centerline as he entered Stewartstown from Canaan and operated his vehicle on the sidewalk facing the wrong direction of oncoming traffic, officials said.

Morabito then allegedly clipped a guardrail before crossing traffic again and driving on the sidewalk on the opposite side of the street. When Morabito crossed traffic a third time, officials say he was struck by a black Lexus as it tried to swerve out of the way.

Morabito continued down Main Street after the crash, crossed both lanes of traffic a fourth time, crashed through a fence, and hit the restaurant, according to police.

Troopers arrested Morabito without incident.

