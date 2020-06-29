Police: Resident plummeted into ‘abyss’ below 177-year-old New England home

(WHDH) — A resident who plummeted “into the abyss” below a New England home that dates back to 1843 was pulled from frigid well water over the weekend, officials said.

Officers responding to a home in Guilford, Connecticut, learned a resident had fallen through a section of wood flooring, tumbling about 30 feet down into a well that had been covered up by an addition in 1981, according to the Guilford Police Department.

Police say the victim was treading water for nearly 25 minutes before firefighters descended into the well and pulled them to safety.

“Miraculously, the victim only suffered minor injuries but was transferred to the hospital to be checked out,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Police warned that older, historical homes in New England may have hazards that were not upgraded by current code.

