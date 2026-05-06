DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - A 48-year-old from Tyngsboro died in a crash Tuesday night in Dracut.

Police responded around 8:35 p.m. to the area of 166 Merrimack Avenue for reports of a rollover crash.

First responders received reports that a person had been ejected from one of the cars.

When they arrived, an individual was found unconsious near a Jeep Wrangler that was on its side.

An off-duty EMT was on the scene and was performing CPR on the individual.

Police arrived, and paramedics took the individual to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A woman and a teenager were also treated at the scene for what were believed to be minor injuries.

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