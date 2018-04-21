BOURNE, Mass. (WHDH) – Massachusetts State Police responded to the scene of an oil truck crash in Bourne Saturday morning.

Authorities said a tractor trailer carrying fuel crashed into a pole on the side of the road, spilling fuel onto the roadway.

The crash happened just before noon on Route 28 south near Barlow’s Landing Road.

Police are still looking into why the driver lost control.

