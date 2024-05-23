NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to a report of a shooting at Nahant Beach Wednesday night, and one person was hospitalized, according to Massachusetts State Police.

When state troopers arrived at the scene, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The person shot was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Dozens of police officers were at the beach as of 9 p.m. Wednesday. The shoreline was packed into the evening with beachgoers.

A birthday party and an outdoor yoga class were going on when people heard what they first thought were fireworks. One man got closer to the scene to check it out.

“I was just trying to check out what the fireworks were and we were going for a skate up and down the beach, and I just went through the gates and kind of went up a little path towards the outhouses just to see what was going on, and we basically ran into a whole crime scene,” the man said.

“I was just trying to take it in, it’s just so close to home, being a shop owner right here at Nahant Beach, definitely didn’t expect something like this,” he continued.

Police were interviewing a suspect that matched a description from witnesses, state police said.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

