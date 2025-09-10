BOSTON (WHDH) - Police responded to Madison Park High School in Roxbury for reports of a stabbing Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, around 12:08 p.m., officers arrived and found a 17-year-old male suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates the stabbing took place in a hallway inside the school.

The scene is very active at this time, and the suspect reportedly fled out of the school. No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)