Police responding to shooting in downtown Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was shot in broad daylight Wednesday in downtown Boston, officials said.

Police responding around 4:30 p.m. to the area of 45 Temple Place found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to Boston Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information comes in.

