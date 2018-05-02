Police responding to shooting in downtown Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was shot in broad daylight Wednesday in downtown Boston, officials said.
Police responding around 4:30 p.m. to the area of 45 Temple Place found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
The man was taken to Boston Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made.
No additional details were immediately available.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information comes in.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)