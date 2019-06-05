Police: RI man admitted to killing cab driver in the Back Bay after he was refused a ride

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man who has been ordered held without bail on a murder charge allegedly told police he shot and killed a cab driver in the Back Bay on Tuesday because he was refused a ride to Mansfield.

Phillip Foy, 34, of Pawtucket, was arraigned Wednesday in Boston Municipal Court on charges of murder, armed carjacking, and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the 11 a.m. shooting at the intersection of West Newton Street and Huntington Avenue.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired found Luckinson Rouma, 60, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Tufts Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

After the shots rang out, Foy allegedly stole the man’s cab and drove to the area of 1 Ring Road, where he was arrested.

Foy later admitted to shooting the father of five during a fight that broke out when he was refused a ride to Mansfield, according to court documents.

Police say they recovered the black semi-automatic handgun used in the shooting nearby.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins thanked the many witnesses who called the police.

“We are really appreciative that the community got involved,” she said. “This is how we solve crimes here in Boston. We had good Samaritans who engaged in heroic behavior (and) got the police involved.”

Mayor Martin J. Walsh said his thoughts and prayers are with the victim and the victim’s family.

“This is something that we don’t see in Boston every day, a daylight shooting,” he said. “I want to commend the police department, the district attorney, and all of the witnesses who reacted quickly to be able to get an arrest in this.”

The cab driver who was killed worked at Independent Taxi.

Joe Litvack, treasurer of Independent Taxi, says the company is devastated by the loss of this father, husband and employee.

“It’s terrible for everyone and I imagine his family, I mean you do not expect your loved one to walk out the door and not come back,” he said.

People who live and work in the area, like Mark Pazilo, were left shaken.

“In a busy intersection there is hundreds of people here every day, every time during the day,” he described. “It is concerning.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

Accused cabbie killer Phillip Foy held without bail…family member of victim yelled out "coward" after arraignment #7news pic.twitter.com/L0RxpLM8gt — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) June 5, 2019

