BOSTON (WHDH) - A Roxbury man was taken into custody Friday afternoon for reselling stolen items, police said.

Detectives arrested Juan Marte-Nunez, 35, around 12:30 p.m. following a lengthy investigation into several incidents of shoplifting, larceny, and residential break-ins which later resulted in stolen items being resold at 485 Geneva Ave. in Dorchester, according to Boston police.

It is believed that the total value of the stolen property is greater than $500,000, police added.

Marte-Nunez is set to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on five counts of conspiracy, seven counts of receiving stolen property, and three counts of aggravated shoplifting.

