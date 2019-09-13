Police say no evidence of sexual assault at NH private school after student walkout

DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Hours after hundreds of students participated in a walkout at Pinkerton Academy in Derry, New Hampshire, police said an investigation determined the sexual assault allegations that triggered the massive demonstration were unfounded.

The Derry Police Department’s school resource officer assigned to Pinkerton Academy received a report from a school administrator about a Snapcht message that was circulating through the student population that claimed 12 female students had been sexually assaulted by a male classmate and school staff failed to act on it, according to Derry police.

But after learning that school staffers had never received any reports of sexual assault and spoke with the student who re-posted the message that went viral and determined they had no information about the original message or any personal information about the alleged sexual assaults.

In a message, Derry police said, “At this time, it appears no crimes were committed as alleged in the Snapchat posting.”

