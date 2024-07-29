CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man accused of assaulting multiple children in a swimming pool at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology on Wednesday, according to MIT police.

MIT police were told that between 7:30 and 8:50 a.m., five children under the age of 14 were victims of indecent assault and battery while swimming in the lap pool at the Zesiger Sports and Fitness Center, according to MIT Police Sgt. David J. O’Connor.

The man is described to be around 30 years old with a mustache, police said. He was last seen wearing a lime green shirt and carrying a duffel bag.

Officers received the report at 12:57 p.m. the next day, O’Connor said. No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call MIT police at 617-253-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)