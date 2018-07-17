CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Canton police are looking for a second suspect in connection with a home invasion last week.

Brandon Amado, 21, is wanted on charges of armed home invasion, armed assault in a dwelling, and robbery after police say he stole $2,000 cash and a small safe from a home.

Police are searching Amado and a second suspect after they managed to flee the scene of the robbery in a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

A third suspect, 26-year-old Deronde Bethea of Brockton, was arrested by police Friday night after being tased during brief foot chase.

Anyone with information about Amado’s whereabouts is urged to call Canton police.

