Police searching for 3 men behind Dedham home invasion, robbery

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for three men who forced their way into a home in Dedham and fled with several stolen items Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to a 911 call from a 21-year-old resident of Churchill Place about 11 a.m. learned that a trio of robbers had broken into the home with a blunt instrument, according to the Dedham Police Department.

The suspects, who are described as Hispanic men in their mid-20s, allegedly stole an array of items from the home before taking off in an awaiting getaway car.

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a beige-gold colored Toyota sedan with either black hubcaps or no hubcaps that expose black rims.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Dedham Police Department at 781-751-9300.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)