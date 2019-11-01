Police searching for armed robbery suspects who abandoned vehicle in Dedham

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Dedham police say residents can return to normal activities after they urged them to stay indoors Friday as they searched for multiple armed robbery suspects who they believe have left the area.

The search for the suspects unfolded Friday afternoon in the area of Violet and Commonwealth avenues near Beacon Street, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Officials say the suspects abandoned their vehicle on Short Street following a pursuit that began in Boston around 1 p.m.

A witness told 7’s Jonathan Hall that they saw three men hanging out at McGolf Driving Range before they got into another vehicle and drove off.

Video from Sky7 HD showed dozens of police cruisers in the neighborhood and heavily-armed officers scouring yards in the area.

A state police K9 unit and air wing assisted with the search.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

Police on short street in Dedham where suspects dumped the BMW #7news pic.twitter.com/7jtMRPVdkW — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) November 1, 2019

Witness says the three men were hanging out at the McGolf driving range. Active search was underway but it’s believed the men left. Dedham high school busses were being held up for a time but are rolling now. pic.twitter.com/VcGu7rtP4B — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) November 1, 2019

Dedham Police and state troopers search for 3 escaped armed robbery suspects after a crime in Boston. Witness tells me they got in a car and took off. @MassStatePolice chopper assisting. pic.twitter.com/JdwS8g2MuZ — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) November 1, 2019

Residents may return to normal activity. At this time it appears the persons who abandoned the vehicle have left the area. https://t.co/QqCwpgHI7w — Dedham Police Dept (@DedhamPD) November 1, 2019

Boston Police crime scene investigators now in Dedham #7news pic.twitter.com/jZcodZb80z — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) November 1, 2019

Here's a look at the car in Dedham police were chasing..search for suspects on going #7news pic.twitter.com/4mJBwaTCBQ — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) November 1, 2019

MSP Troop H Patrols, K9 Units and Air Wing along with @DedhamPD currently searching for multiple armed robbery suspects who fled vehicle. Search underway in area of Commonwealth Ave./Violet Ave./Beacon Street. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 1, 2019

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

