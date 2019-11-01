Police searching for armed robbery suspects who abandoned vehicle in Dedham

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Dedham police say residents can return to normal activities after they urged them to stay indoors Friday as they searched for multiple armed robbery suspects who they believe have left the area.
The search for the suspects unfolded Friday afternoon in the area of Violet and Commonwealth avenues near Beacon Street, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Officials say the suspects abandoned their vehicle on Short Street following a pursuit that began in Boston around 1 p.m.
A witness told 7’s Jonathan Hall that they saw three men hanging out at McGolf Driving Range before they got into another vehicle and drove off.
Video from Sky7 HD showed dozens of police cruisers in the neighborhood and heavily-armed officers scouring yards in the area.
A state police K9 unit and air wing assisted with the search.
No additional details were immediately available.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.
